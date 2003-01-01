Museums Victoria Research Institute is responsible for the state’s scientific and cultural collections, providing public access through three museums. We also oversee a wide range of research programs, the continued development of the state’s collections, and run major education and research based websites. We are the largest public museums organisation in Australia.
- Address
- Museums Victoria Research Institute, Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
- Website
- https://museumsvictoria.com.au/research-institute/
