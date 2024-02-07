Monterey Bay Aquarium is a nonprofit public aquarium in Monterey, California. The aquarium is known for its regional focus on the marine habitats of Monterey Bay, being the first institution to exhibit a living kelp forest. Its biologists have pioneered the animal husbandry of jellyfish and, as of 2016, it remains the only public aquarium to have successfully exhibited a great white shark for longer than 16 days. The aquarium participates in various animal breeding programs, publishes scientific research, and hosts and partakes in conferences. Seafood Watch, the aquarium's seafood consumer awareness program, has had an influential role among consumers and businesses in enhancing sustainable fishing practices. The aquarium provides educational programs to schoolchildren and teachers in California, and it has a measurable impact on the economy of Monterey County.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

