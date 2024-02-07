Monterey Bay Aquarium is a nonprofit public aquarium in Monterey, California. The aquarium is known for its regional focus on the marine habitats of Monterey Bay, being the first institution to exhibit a living kelp forest. Its biologists have pioneered the animal husbandry of jellyfish and, as of 2016, it remains the only public aquarium to have successfully exhibited a great white shark for longer than 16 days. The aquarium participates in various animal breeding programs, publishes scientific research, and hosts and partakes in conferences. Seafood Watch, the aquarium's seafood consumer awareness program, has had an influential role among consumers and businesses in enhancing sustainable fishing practices. The aquarium provides educational programs to schoolchildren and teachers in California, and it has a measurable impact on the economy of Monterey County.

Study finds extreme heat is the 'new normal' for the ocean

New Monterey Bay Aquarium-led research reveals excessively warm ocean temperatures driven by climate change are the new normal. The study, published today by PLOS Climate, establishes that more than half of the ocean surface ...

Feb 1, 2022

New study puts disparities of climate change on the map

New research, led by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, illustrates the disparity between the narrow origins and far-reaching impacts of greenhouse emissions responsible for disrupting the global climate system. Published in Science ...

Jul 14, 2021

