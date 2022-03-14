Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) was founded by David Packard. MBARI emphasizes the peer relationship between its scientists and engineers as abasic principle. The mission of MBARI is to become a world-class center for advanced research and education in ocean science and technology with the goal of developing better instruments, systems and methods for scientific research in deep waters of the ocean. MBARI studies and investigates cases of unusual deaths of birds, fish and mammals in the ocean ecosystem.

Sound provides new insight into the lives of blue whales

The blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) is the largest animal ever to inhabit Earth. Despite its gargantuan size, many aspects of its biology, behavior and ecology still elude us. This magnificent mammal spends most of its ...

Feb 18, 2022

Video: Bioluminescence: Living light in the deep sea

A dive into the deep sea is like a trip to outer space. The descent into darkness reveals twinkling lights. Sunlight cannot penetrate to these depths. Instead, this light show comes from the animals that live here. Scientists ...

Jan 19, 2022

Swimming mechanics of the gossamer worm revealed

Many animals in the midwater—the vast expanse of water between the surface and the deep seafloor—are always on the move. Unlike its bottom-dwelling kin, the gossamer worm (Tomopteris sp.) lives in constant motion. This ...

Sep 29, 2021

