Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) was founded by David Packard. MBARI emphasizes the peer relationship between its scientists and engineers as abasic principle. The mission of MBARI is to become a world-class center for advanced research and education in ocean science and technology with the goal of developing better instruments, systems and methods for scientific research in deep waters of the ocean. MBARI studies and investigates cases of unusual deaths of birds, fish and mammals in the ocean ecosystem.

Address 7700 Sandholdt Road Moss Landing, CA 95039-9644 USA Website http://www.mbari.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monterey_Bay_Aquarium_Research_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

