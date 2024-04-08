The Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces (German: Max-Planck-Institut für Kolloid- und Grenzflächenforschung) is located in Potsdam-Golm Science Park in Golm, Potsdam, Germany. It was founded in 1990 as a successor of the Institute for Physical Chemistry and for Organic Chemistry, both in Berlin-Adlershof, and for Polymer Chemistry in Teltow. In 1999, it transferred to newly constructed extension facilities in Golm. It is one of 80 institutes in the Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft).

Website
https://www.mpikg.mpg.de/en
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Planck_Institute_of_Colloids_and_Interfaces

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces

With the flick of a switch: Shaping cells with light

Imagine switching on a light and being able to understand and control the inner dynamics of a cell. This is what the Dimova group has achieved: by shining lights of different colors on replicates of cells, they altered the ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 8, 2024

0

11