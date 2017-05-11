Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, known locally as Mass. Eye and Ear, is a specialty hospital providing patient care for disorders of the eye, ear, nose, throat, head and neck. Founded in 1824, MEEI is an international leader in Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology research and a teaching partner of Harvard Medical School. Located in Boston, Massachusetts, Mass. Eye and Ear is a 42-bed independent specialty hospital founded in 1824. The Infirmary has earned an international reputation for its successful treatment of the most difficult diseases and conditions of the eye, ear, nose, throat, head and neck, and for its outstanding contributions to medical research and education. In 2010, MEEI has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the 4th best hospital in the United States for Ophthalmology and 2nd best in the nation for Otolaryngology. The primary teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School in ophthalmology and otolaryngology, Mass. Eye and Ear trains more than 110 residents and fellows each year in its various sub-specialties, including cornea, neuro-ophthalmology, retina, eye pathology, pediatrics, glaucoma, ocular oncology, immunology, head & neck surgery, oncology.

