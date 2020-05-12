The London Centre for Nanotechnology is a UK-based multidisciplinary enterprise operating at the forefront of science and technology. Our purpose is to solve global problems in information processing, healthcare, energy and the environment through the application of nanoscience and nanotechnology. Founded in 2003, the LCN began as a joint venture between University College London and Imperial College London, based at the Bloomsbury and South Kensington sites; from 2018 King's College London joined the collaboration from its base on The Strand.

Address King's College London Strand London WC2R 2LS Website https://www.london-nano.com/

