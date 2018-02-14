Leeds Beckett University (formerly Leeds Metropolitan University and Leeds Polytechnic) is a public university in Leeds, West Yorkshire, with campuses in the city centre and Headingley. The university's origins can be traced to 1824, with the foundation of the Leeds Mechanics Institute. Leeds Polytechnic was formed in 1970, and was part of the Leeds Local Education Authority until it became an independent higher Education Corporation on 1 April 1989. In 1992, the institution gained university status. The current name was adopted in September 2014.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed