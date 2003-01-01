La Jolla Institute for Allergy & Immunology (LIAI) is a non-profit biomedical research institution founded in 1988 and located in La Jolla, California. The Institute's main focus is understanding the immune response to infectious agents and cancers and on advancing progress toward the prevention, treatment, and cure of immune system diseases.
