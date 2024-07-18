Keele University is a campus university near Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, England. It was the first new British university in the 20th century, founded in 1949 as an experimental college dedicated to a broad curriculum and interdisciplinary study, Keele is most notable for pioneering the dual honours degree in Britain. The university occupies a 620 acre (250 ha) rural campus close to the village of Keele and houses a science park and a conference centre, making it the largest main campus university in the UK. The university's School of Medicine and School of Nursing and Midwifery also operate the clinical part of their courses from a separate campus at the University Hospital of North Staffordshire in Hartshill, Stoke-on-Trent. Keele University was established in 1949 as the University College of North Staffordshire, at the initiative of A D Lindsay, then Professor of Philosophy and Master of Balliol College, Oxford. Lindsay was a strong advocate of working-class adult education, who had first suggested a "people's university" in an address to the North Staffordshire Workers' Educational Association in 1925.

Address Keele, Staffordshire, United Kingdom Website http://www.keele.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keele_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed