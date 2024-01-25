JPL/NASA or NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory traces its heritage back to 1936 when it conducted it conducted rocket tests. The main headquarters is listed in Pasadena, but the field work and lab is in nearby La Canada-Flintridge in the San Gabriel Valley. JPL is funded through NASA, but it is managed by Cal Tech. JPL encompasses not only space exploration, but includes Climate, Water and an Environmental component. JPL is considered by some to be the brain trust of the space program which includes engineering, technology, climate and water research. JPL is the research and design center for space vehicles, the rovers and cutting edge research on climatology.

Address 4800 Oak Grove Drive, Pasadena, California 91109 Website http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/index.cfm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jet_Propulsion_Laboratory

