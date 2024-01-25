JPL/NASA or NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory traces its heritage back to 1936 when it conducted it conducted rocket tests. The main headquarters is listed in Pasadena, but the field work and lab is in nearby La Canada-Flintridge in the San Gabriel Valley. JPL is funded through NASA, but it is managed by Cal Tech. JPL encompasses not only space exploration, but includes Climate, Water and an Environmental component. JPL is considered by some to be the brain trust of the space program which includes engineering, technology, climate and water research. JPL is the research and design center for space vehicles, the rovers and cutting edge research on climatology.

Address
4800 Oak Grove Drive, Pasadena, California 91109
Website
http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/index.cfm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jet_Propulsion_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

JPL/NASA

Study pinpoints which areas of New York City are sinking, rising

Parts of the New York City metropolitan area are sinking and rising at different rates due to factors ranging from land-use practices to long-lost glaciers, scientists have found. While the elevation changes seem small—fractions ...

Planetary Sciences

Sep 27, 2023

1

32

NASA's oxygen-generating experiment MOXIE completes Mars mission

When the first astronauts land on Mars, they may have the descendants of a microwave-oven-size device to thank for the air they breathe and the rocket propellant that gets them home. That device, called MOXIE (Mars Oxygen ...

Space Exploration

Sep 6, 2023

0

3

Perseverance discovers a doughnut-shaped rock on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover captured this doughnut-shaped rock in Jezero Crater from about 328 feet (100 meters) away using its Remote Microscopic Imager (RMI), part of the SuperCam instrument, on June 22, 2023, the 832nd ...

Planetary Sciences

Jul 3, 2023

1

36

page 1 from 40