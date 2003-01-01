The Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs began in 1940 at Yale. Recently, the Journal became an independent non-profit, but continues its affiliation with Rutgers University. The mission of the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs is to publish current research and reports of studies on alcohol abuse and treatments. In addition, in recent decades the Journal includes similar state-of-the-art research and treatment for drug abuse. The Journal is available on-line and in paperback journal form.

Address Center of Alcohol Studies Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey 607 Allison Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854-8001 USA Website http://www.jsad.com/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Journal_of_Studies_on_Alcohol_and_Drugs

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

