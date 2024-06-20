The Joint Quantum Institute (JQI) is a publicly funded research organization dedicated to basic and applied research in quantum physics, with particular emphasis on quantum information science. Located on the campus of the University of Maryland (UMD) at College Park, Maryland, Joint Quantum Institute was created on September 11, 2006 by a joint memorandum of understanding among University of Maryland, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Laboratory for Physical Sciences. It has a base annual budget of approximately $6 million, which supports both theory and experimental research by Joint Quantum Institute’s 27 Fellows, associated graduate students and postdoctoral scientists. Joint Quantum Institute’s co-directors are Steve Rolston, Professor of Physics at University of Maryland, and Charles W. Clark, Adjunct Professor of Physics at University of Maryland. Approximately half the Joint Quantum Institute fellows are from University of Maryland and half from NIST. One is from the Laboratory for Physical Sciences, a university-government facility adjacent to the UMD College Park campus.

New photonic chip spawns nested topological frequency comb

Scientists on the hunt for compact and robust sources of multicolored laser light have generated the first topological frequency comb. Their result, which relies on a small silicon nitride chip patterned with hundreds of ...

Optics & Photonics

Jun 20, 2024

Twisting up atoms through space and time

One of the most exciting applications of quantum computers will be to direct their gaze inwards, at the very quantum rules that make them tick. Quantum computers can be used to simulate quantum physics itself, and perhaps ...

Quantum Physics

Jan 23, 2023

Electrons take new shape inside unconventional metal

One of the biggest achievements of quantum physics was recasting our vision of the atom. Out was the early 1900s model of a solar system in miniature, in which electrons looped around a solid nucleus. Instead, quantum physics ...

Superconductivity

Jan 10, 2023

Bilayer graphene inspires two-universe cosmological model

Physicists sometimes come up with crazy stories that sound like science fiction. Some turn out to be true, like how the curvature of space and time described by Einstein was eventually borne out by astronomical measurements. ...

General Physics

May 6, 2022

Tug-of-war unlocks menagerie of quantum phases of matter

Phases are integral to how we define our world. We navigate through the phases of our lives, from child to teenager to adult, chaperoned along the way by our changing traits and behaviors. Nature, too, undergoes phase changes. ...

Condensed Matter

Jan 26, 2022

Enhancing simulations of curved space with qubits

One of the mind-bending ideas that physicists and mathematicians have come up with is that space itself—not just objects in space—can be curved. When space curves (as happens dramatically near a black hole), sizes and ...

Quantum Physics

Jan 19, 2022

