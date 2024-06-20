The Joint Quantum Institute (JQI) is a publicly funded research organization dedicated to basic and applied research in quantum physics, with particular emphasis on quantum information science. Located on the campus of the University of Maryland (UMD) at College Park, Maryland, Joint Quantum Institute was created on September 11, 2006 by a joint memorandum of understanding among University of Maryland, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Laboratory for Physical Sciences. It has a base annual budget of approximately $6 million, which supports both theory and experimental research by Joint Quantum Institute’s 27 Fellows, associated graduate students and postdoctoral scientists. Joint Quantum Institute’s co-directors are Steve Rolston, Professor of Physics at University of Maryland, and Charles W. Clark, Adjunct Professor of Physics at University of Maryland. Approximately half the Joint Quantum Institute fellows are from University of Maryland and half from NIST. One is from the Laboratory for Physical Sciences, a university-government facility adjacent to the UMD College Park campus.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed