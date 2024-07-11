With approximately 30,000 students from over 120 nations, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) is one of the largest and most diverse universities in Germany. JGU unites almost all academic disciplines under one roof, including the Mainz University Medical Center, the Mainz Academy of Fine Arts, the Mainz School of Music, and the Faculty of Translation Studies, Linguistics, and Cultural Studies in Germersheim. About 4,600 academics, among them about 580 professors, teach and conduct research in over 100 institutes and clinics. With 76 fields of study and 296 degree courses, JGU offers an extraordinarily broad range of courses.

Merons realized in synthetic antiferromagnets

The electronic devices we use on a day-to-day basis are powered by electrical currents. This is the case with our living room lights, washing machines, and televisions, to name but a few examples. Data processing in computers ...

Condensed Matter

Feb 27, 2024

Altermagnetism experimentally demonstrated

Ferromagnetism and antiferromagnetism have long been known to scientists as two classes of magnetic order of materials. Back in 2019, researchers at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) postulated a third class of magnetism, ...

Condensed Matter

Feb 15, 2024

A physical qubit with built-in error correction

There has been significant progress in the field of quantum computing. Big global players, such as Google and IBM, are already offering cloud-based quantum computing services. However, quantum computers cannot yet help with ...

Optics & Photonics

Feb 2, 2024

