With approximately 30,000 students from over 120 nations, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) is one of the largest and most diverse universities in Germany. JGU unites almost all academic disciplines under one roof, including the Mainz University Medical Center, the Mainz Academy of Fine Arts, the Mainz School of Music, and the Faculty of Translation Studies, Linguistics, and Cultural Studies in Germersheim. About 4,600 academics, among them about 580 professors, teach and conduct research in over 100 institutes and clinics. With 76 fields of study and 296 degree courses, JGU offers an extraordinarily broad range of courses.

