Iwate University (Japanese: 岩手大学, Iwate Daigaku, abbreviated as Gandai or 岩大) is a national university located in Morioka, Japan. Founded in 1876 as the Morioka Shihan Gakkō, the school was formally established as Iwate University in 1949. With its main campus located in Morioka, and another in Kamaishi, Iwate, it has several research institutes at cities in the Sanriku region to support the reconstruction of the fishing industry due to the 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake. These are under the jurisdiction of the Iwate University Sanriku Reconstruction and Regional Revitalization Promotion Organization.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

