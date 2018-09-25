Intermountain Medical Center is the largest hospital in the Intermountain West and the new flagship of Intermountain Healthcare. Located in Murray, Utah on a 100-acre (0.40 km) site at the center of the Salt Lake Valley, Intermountain Medical Center serves as a major adult referral center for six surrounding states and more than 75 regional health care institutions. Intermountain Medical Center opened on Monday, October 29, 2007 at 6:18 AM. Upon the opening, several premature babies were Life Flighted to the hospital for better treatment and care. The Intermountain Medical Center features a Level I trauma center, a 15-story inpatient, critical care-Level I trauma hospital, a heart and lung hospital for advanced cardiac and respiratory care, a women and newborn hospital, a cancer treatment hospital, medical education and research facilities, and physician offices. It is also the new home base for Intermountain's Life Flight. This new site has replaced Cottonwood Hospital, though The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital continues to operate from the Cottonwood location. Medical education and research facilities and clinics will also be built on the campus, as will physician office space.

Subscribe to rss feed