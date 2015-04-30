The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is the largest multidisciplinary professional engineering institution in the world. The IET was formed in 2006 from two separate institutions: the Institution of Electrical Engineers (IEE), dating back to 1871,[1] and the Institution of Incorporated Engineers (IIE) dating back to 1884. Its worldwide membership is currently in excess of 153,000. The IET's main offices are in Savoy Place in London, England and at Michael Faraday House in Stevenage, England. The IET has the authority to establish professional registration for the titles of Chartered Engineer, Incorporated Engineer, Engineering Technician, and ICT Technician, as a Licensed Member institution of the Engineering Council. The IET is registered as a charity in England and Wales, and in Scotland.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed