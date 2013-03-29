The Institute of Tropical Medicine (ITM), previously known as Prince Leopold Institute of Tropical Medicine is located in Antwerp, Belgium. The ITM is one of the world's leading institutes for training and research in tropical medicine and the organisation of health care in developing countries. It also delivers outpatient, clinical and preventive services in tropical pathologies. It was founded by Leopold II of Belgium to work for the then colony Congo; but it has broadened its scope to the tropics and low and mid-income countries. The institute has a strong reputation in AIDS research, travel medicine, public health issues, neglected tropical diseases. Peter Piot and colleagues at the institute were the first to demonstrate that AIDS was a tropical, African, disease. ITM has been recognized by the World Health Organization as a reference centre for AIDS research. ITM also is a national and international reference centre for a series of tropical diseases. At ITM, some 400 scientist and technicians do research on pathogens, people and populations.

Address Nationalestraat 155, Antwerp, Antwerp, Belgium Website http://www.itg.be/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_of_Tropical_Medicine_Antwerp

