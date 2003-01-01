FZU – Institute of Physics is one of the Czech Republic's most successful research institutions. Our international scientific teams work to push the boundaries of knowledge along six main research directions in physics – elementary particle physics, condensed matter physics, solid-state physics, optics, plasma physics and laser physics. The inspirational environment at FZU provides top basic, applied and interdisciplinary research and training for students.

Address FZU - Institute of Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences Na Slovance 1999/2 182 00 Prague 8 Czechia Website https://www.fzu.cz/en/home

Subscribe to rss feed