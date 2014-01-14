The Institute of Development Studies (IDS) based at the University of Sussex is a global organisation for research, teaching and communications on international development. In all its work, IDS aims to challenge convention and to generate fresh ideas that foster new approaches to development policy and practice. IDS has six research teams based on the following themes: IDS also has eight postgraduate programmes and a variety of knowledge services (including id21, Eldis, the British Library for Development Studies, and BRIDGE). Established in 1966 as an independent research institute, IDS has close links with the University, but is financially and constitutionally independent. The Institute's Board of Trustees consists of up to 20 members, the majority of whom are independent. The current Chair of Trustees is Richard Manning.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

