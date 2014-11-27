ICT Results is an editorial service created for the European Commission to showcase EU-funded ICT research and activities. ICT is currently charged with the mission of making European industry more competitive by conducting research in technology, science and industry. ICT Results was formed in 2003 and reorganized in 2007 for the purpose of creating a marketing, editing, research and communication entity. ICT's primary purpose is to account for funding and communicate to members, the public and governments the nature of their research in technology and science. ICT Results has a permissive attitude toward republishing their work and some stock photos. ICT Results only asks for a “Source Credit” and notification of the use of their work via the drop-down e-mail form. This is for the purpose of tracking interest in their work.

Address The ICT Information Desk Office BU25 02/160 B-1049 Brussels, Belgium Website http://cordis.europa.eu/ictresults/index.cfm?section=home&tpl=home

