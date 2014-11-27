ICT Results is an editorial service created for the European Commission to showcase EU-funded ICT research and activities. ICT is currently charged with the mission of making European industry more competitive by conducting research in technology, science and industry. ICT Results was formed in 2003 and reorganized in 2007 for the purpose of creating a marketing, editing, research and communication entity. ICT's primary purpose is to account for funding and communicate to members, the public and governments the nature of their research in technology and science. ICT Results has a permissive attitude toward republishing their work and some stock photos. ICT Results only asks for a “Source Credit” and notification of the use of their work via the drop-down e-mail form. This is for the purpose of tracking interest in their work.

Address
The ICT Information Desk Office BU25 02/160 B-1049 Brussels, Belgium
Website
http://cordis.europa.eu/ictresults/index.cfm?section=home&tpl=home

Subscribe to rss feed

ICT Results

Robot, object, action!

Robotic demonstrators developed by European researchers produce compelling evidence that ‘thinking-by-doing’ is the machine cognition paradigm of the future. Robots act on objects and teach themselves in the process.

Robotics

Oct 29, 2010

9

0

Robots use their hands to 'think'

Action-centred cognition is a groundbreaking concept in robotics where robots learn to 'think' in terms of what actions they can perform on an object. This new trend in cognition theory opens exciting new vistas.

Robotics

Oct 18, 2010

4

0

Virtual island could revolutionize tourist trade sector

Three-dimensional versions of Mediterranean islands will be updated virtually automatically with current information from a range of public and private databases. The European research project may launch a “revolution” ...

Computer Sciences

Sep 22, 2010

0

0

Electronic nose sniffs out bacteria

Early treatment of infection in burns patients is critical. A European consortium has designed a point-of-care instrument that can identify types of bacteria from the tiny amounts of volatile gases they emit.

Analytical Chemistry

Sep 6, 2010

0

0

New technology for multi-tasking motorcycle officers

A motorcycle police officer on an urgent call faces huge information processing and decision-making demands. A new European research project aims to prevent potentially dangerous information overload.

Engineering

Sep 1, 2010

0

0

Designer optoelectronics - quantum mechanics for new materials

European researchers have combined computer modelling of quantum mechanics and precision fabrication processes to create novel transparent conductive oxides made to order for a wide range of scientific and consumer applications.

Nanomaterials

Aug 27, 2010

2

0

Robots learning from experience (w/ Video)

Software that enables robots to move objects about a room, building up ever-more knowledge about their environment, is an important step forward in artificial intelligence.

Robotics

Aug 24, 2010

16

0

Adaptive software -- a late bloomer

Adaptive software is the largely unfulfilled promise of mobile technology, but now a new platform developed by European researchers promises to finally deliver software that reconfigures itself depending on the context.

Software

Aug 20, 2010

1

0

page 1 from 9