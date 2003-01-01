ICES (formerly known as the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences) is an independent, non-profit corporation that applies the study of health informatics for health services research and population-wide health outcomes research in Ontario, Canada, using data collected through the routine administration of Ontario's system of publicly funded health care.

Website
https://www.ices.on.ca/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ICES

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

ICES

Sorry, no news articles match your request. Your search criteria may be too narrow.