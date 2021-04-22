International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) or IBM is an American multinational technology and consulting corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York, United States. IBM manufactures and sells computer hardware and software, and it offers infrastructure, hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. The company was founded in 1911 as the Computing Tabulating Recording Corporation through a merger of three companies: the Tabulating Machine Company, the International Time Recording Company, and the Computing Scale Corporation. CTR adopted the name International Business Machines in 1924, using a name previously designated to CTR's subsidiary in Canada and later South America. Its distinctive culture and product branding has given it the nickname Big Blue. In 2012, Fortune ranked IBM the #2 largest U.S. firm in terms of number of employees (433,362), the #4 largest in terms of market capitalization, the #9 most profitable, and the #19 largest firm in terms of revenue. Globally, the company was ranked the #31 largest in terms of revenue by Forbes for 2011.

Address
1 NEW ORCHARD ROAD, Armonk, New York, United States of America 94710
Website
http://www.ibm.com/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

IBM

Quantum computers flip the script on spin chemistry

To build cheaper and more efficient sustainable energy options, we need to know a lot more than we currently do about the chemical reactions that convert solar energy into electricity. One of the best ways to do that is through ...

Quantum Physics

Feb 4, 2020

0

509

Building single-atom qubits under a microscope

Our team at IBM Research made a breakthrough in controlling the quantum behavior of individual atoms, demonstrating a versatile new building block for quantum computation.

Quantum Physics

Oct 25, 2019

0

64

Unlocking a 140-year-old secret in physics

Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of digital devices. Improvements in semiconductor functionality and performance are likewise enabling next-generation applications of semiconductors for computing, sensing and ...

Condensed Matter

Oct 11, 2019

1

5210

Researchers put machine learning on path to quantum advantage

There are high hopes that quantum computing's tremendous processing power will someday unleash exponential advances in artificial intelligence. AI systems thrive when the machine learning algorithms used to train them are ...

Quantum Physics

Mar 14, 2019

2

952

Using AI to develop new flavor experiences

McCormick & Company, a pioneer in flavor and food innovation, and my team at IBM Research have created a novel AI system to help product developers more efficiently and effectively create new flavor experiences. This year, ...

Machine learning & AI

Feb 4, 2019

0

8

Certifying attack resistance of convolutional neural networks

When shopping for a watch, you may notice its water resistance rating, which indicates that the watch is warranted to be waterproof to a certain level. What about your neural network? Can one ensure a neural network is "attack ...

Computer Sciences

Jan 31, 2019

0

6

