For 30 years HBSC has been a pioneer cross-national study gaining insight into young people's well-being, health behaviours and their social context. This research collaboration with the WHO Regional Office for Europe is conducted every four years in 44 countries and regions across Europe and North America. With adolescents making about one sixth of the world's population, HBSC uses its findings to inform policy and practice to improve the lives of millions of young people.

Address International Coordinating Centre Child and Adolescent Health Research Unit (CAHRU) Medical and Biological Sciences Building North Haugh, St Andrews, KY16 9TF Website http://www.hbsc.org/

Subscribe to rss feed