The Health Behavior News Service, (HBNS) has been in existence since 1999. It is a project of the Center for the Advancement of Health. The goal of HBNS is to provide the media and the public with the latest evidenced based scientific research for the purpose of making an informed decision about their health care. The service is funded by the Annenberg Foundation and the Kellogg Foundation. HBNS publishes health news on the Web, The Prepared Patient and the subscription is free.

Address 2000 Florida Avenue, NW Suite 210 Washington, DC 20009 Website http://www.cfah.org/hbns/

