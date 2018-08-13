Harvard Business School (HBS) is the graduate business school of Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts, United States and is widely recognized as one of the top business schools in the world. The school offers a large full-time MBA program, doctoral programs, and many executive education programs. It owns Harvard Business School Publishing, which publishes business books, online management tools for corporate learning, case studies, and the monthly Harvard Business Review. Founded in 1908, HBS started with 59 students. Once it innovated the case method of research and teaching in 1920, HBS ramped up the class size which reached 500 students during the decade. In 1926, the school moved from the Cambridge side of the Charles River to its present location in Allston (part of Boston)—hence the custom of faculty and students referring to the rest of Harvard University as "across the river." Women were first admitted to its regular two-year Master in Business Administration (MBA) program with the Class of 1965.

Address Soldiers Field, Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America 02163 Website http://www.hbs.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvard_Business_School

