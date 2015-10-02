Goldsmiths, University of London is a public research university located in London, United Kingdom which specialises in the arts, humanities and social sciences, and a constituent college of the federal University of London. It was founded in 1891 as Goldsmiths' Technical and Recreative Institute by the Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths in New Cross, London. It was acquired by the University of London in 1904 and was renamed Goldsmiths' College. The word College was dropped from its branding in 2006, but "Goldsmiths'", with the apostrophe, remains the institution's formal legal name. The College has a distinguished history of contributing to arts and sciences. Its Department of Art is widely recognized as one of Britain's most prestigious, producing the YBA's art collective and over 20 Turner Prize nominees. Goldsmiths is also famous for Psychology, Sociology, Media and Cultural Studies, Languages and Literature, Visual Cultures and Anthropology. Nearly 20% of students come from countries outside the UK, and 52% of all undergraduates are mature students (aged 21 or over at the start of their studies). Around a third of students at Goldsmiths are postgraduate students.

Address New Cross, London, England, England Website http://www.gold.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goldsmiths,_University_of_London

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed