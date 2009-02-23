The Goddard Institute for Space Studies, (GISS) was established in 1961 in New York City at Columbia University. GISS is managed by Columbia University and part of NASA's Goddard's Space Flight Center. The mission of GISS centers around global climate change which includes climate modeling, Earth observations, climate impact, planetary atmosphere and related work. GISS publishes regular news updates on their research, solicits public involvement, provides supplementary education for teachers and students along with their on-going complex research. Media inquiries are welcome.

Address 2880 Broadway New York, NY 10025 USA Website http://www.giss.nasa.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goddard_Institute_for_Space_Studies

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

