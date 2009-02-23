The Goddard Institute for Space Studies, (GISS) was established in 1961 in New York City at Columbia University. GISS is managed by Columbia University and part of NASA's Goddard's Space Flight Center. The mission of GISS centers around global climate change which includes climate modeling, Earth observations, climate impact, planetary atmosphere and related work. GISS publishes regular news updates on their research, solicits public involvement, provides supplementary education for teachers and students along with their on-going complex research. Media inquiries are welcome.

Address
2880 Broadway New York, NY 10025 USA
Website
http://www.giss.nasa.gov/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goddard_Institute_for_Space_Studies

2008 Was Earth's Coolest Year Since 2000

(PhysOrg.com) -- Climatologists at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York City have found that 2008 was the coolest year since 2000. The GISS analysis also showed that 2008 is the ninth warmest year ...

Feb 23, 2009

