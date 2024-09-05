The Gladstone Institutes is comprised of three institutes in the San Francisco area which began in 1979. The Gladstone Institute of Cardiovascular Disease focuses on atherosclerosis and its complications. The Gladstone Institute of Virology and Immunology focuses on the origins of HIV/AID and development of treatment and prevention. The Gladstone Institute of Neurological Disease focuses on Alzheimer's Disease and related aging factors. The Gladstone Institute is an independent center for research, however it is affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco. The Gladstone Institutes have entered into joint research ventures with Merck & Co. Inc to form the Center for Translational Research. The center's focus is to bring about rapid drug discoveries and to bridge the gap between traditional basic research and making available therapies to treat patient diseases.

Address 1650 Owens Street San Francisco, CA 94158-2261 Website http://www.gladstone.ucsf.edu/gladstone/site/gweb1/

