Georgia Health Sciences University (GHSU), home of the Medical College of Georgia (MCG), is a public academic health center with its main campus located in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It one of four research universities in the University System of Georgia (USG). GHSU has more than 2,400 undergraduate and graduate students in five colleges: Allied Health Sciences, Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, the Medical College of Georgia and Nursing. Students come from most of Georgia's 159 counties and beyond. On January 10, 2012, the University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the merger of the university with Augusta State University, to be completed by Fall, 2013.

Address Terrell Hall, Athens, Georgia, United States of America 30602 Website http://www.georgiahealth.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Health_Sciences_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

