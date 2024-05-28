The George Institute for Global Health is an independent medical research institute dedicated to improving global health. The George Institute conducts high impact research that targets preventable illnesses and injuries that are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, including heart and kidney disease, stroke, diabetes, and injury. It is ranked in the top 10 research institutions in the world for research impact by the SCImago Institutions Rankings World Reports.

