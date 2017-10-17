The Genetics Society of America (GSA) is a scholarly membership society of approximately 5,000 genetics researchers and educators, established in 1931. The Society was formed from the reorganization of the Joint Genetics Sections of the American Society of Zoologists and the Botanical Society of America. GSA members conduct fundamental and applied research using a wide variety of model organisms to enhance understanding of living systems. Some of the systems of study include Drosophila (fruit flies), Caenorhabditis elegans (nematode roundworms), yeasts, zebrafish, humans, mice, bacteria, Arabidopsis thaliana (thale cress), maize (corn), Chlamydomonas (green algae), Xenopus (frogs), and other animals, plants, and fungi. The mission of the Genetics Society of America is The Genetics Society of America endeavors to be the collective voice of its members on subjects where a deep knowledge of genetics and biological science is critically important. The Genetics Society of America seeks to foster a unified science of genetics and to maximize its intellectual and practical impact.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

