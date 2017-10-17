The Genetics Society of America (GSA) is a scholarly membership society of approximately 5,000 genetics researchers and educators, established in 1931. The Society was formed from the reorganization of the Joint Genetics Sections of the American Society of Zoologists and the Botanical Society of America. GSA members conduct fundamental and applied research using a wide variety of model organisms to enhance understanding of living systems. Some of the systems of study include Drosophila (fruit flies), Caenorhabditis elegans (nematode roundworms), yeasts, zebrafish, humans, mice, bacteria, Arabidopsis thaliana (thale cress), maize (corn), Chlamydomonas (green algae), Xenopus (frogs), and other animals, plants, and fungi. The mission of the Genetics Society of America is The Genetics Society of America endeavors to be the collective voice of its members on subjects where a deep knowledge of genetics and biological science is critically important. The Genetics Society of America seeks to foster a unified science of genetics and to maximize its intellectual and practical impact.

Clues to the innate drug resistance of a cocoa-fermenting pathogen

At first glance, the yeast Candida krusei seems as innocuous as microbes come: it's used for fermenting cocoa beans and gives chocolate its pleasant aroma. But it's increasingly found as a pathogen in immunocompromised patients—and ...

Biotechnology

Oct 17, 2017

Genetically improving sorghum for production of biofuel

The bioenergy crop sorghum holds great promise as a raw material for making environmentally friendly fuels and chemicals that offer alternatives to petroleum-based products. Sorghum can potentially yield more energy per area ...

Biotechnology

Jul 13, 2016

Viruses revealed to be a major driver of human evolution

The constant battle between pathogens and their hosts has long been recognized as a key driver of evolution, but until now scientists have not had the tools to look at these patterns globally across species and genomes. In ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 13, 2016

Inbred Neanderthals left humans a genetic burden

The Neanderthal genome included harmful mutations that made the hominids around 40% less reproductively fit than modern humans, according to estimates published in the latest issue of the journal Genetics. Non-African humans ...

Archaeology

Jun 6, 2016

First gene linked to temperature sex switch

The sex of many reptile species is set by temperature. New research reported in the journal GENETICS identifies the first gene associated with temperature-dependent sex determination in any reptile. Variation at this gene ...

Ecology

May 5, 2016

page 1 from 3