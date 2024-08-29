The Garvan Institute of Medical Research was founded in 1963 by the Sisters of Charity. Initially a research department of St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, it is now one of Australia's largest medical research institutions with approximately 500 scientists, students and support staff. Funds for its establishment were provided by a hospital appeal. Helen Mills, the largest donor, asked for the centre to be named after her father, the late James Patrick Garvan (1843-1896), a distinguished New South Wales parliamentarian and business leader. Garvan's research programs are based around the major diseases in today's society: cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's; as well as eating disorders, and autoimmune and inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and asthma. It specialises in genetic and molecular technologies, and emphasises collaborative research. The current director is John Mattick.

Website
http://www.garvan.org.au
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garvan_Institute_of_Medical_Research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Researchers develop rapid genomics strategy to trace coronavirus

Thanks to cutting-edge 'Nanopore' genome sequencing technology, researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and the Kirby Institute at UNSW Sydney have developed the most rapid coronavirus genome sequencing strategy ...

Biotechnology

Dec 9, 2020

0

111

New DNA modification 'signature' discovered in zebrafish

Researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research have uncovered a new form of DNA modification in the genome of zebrafish, a vertebrate animal that shares an evolutionary ancestor with humans ~400 million years ago.

Biotechnology

Dec 4, 2020

0

164

A way to 'fingerprint' human cells

Researchers say a new method to analyse data from individual human cells could be a step-change for diagnosing some of the most devastating diseases, including cancer and autoimmune disease.

Molecular & Computational biology

Dec 11, 2019

0

89

The homeland of modern humans

A study has concluded that the earliest ancestors of anatomically modern humans (Homo sapiens sapiens) emerged in a southern African 'homeland' and thrived there for 70 thousand years.

Archaeology

Oct 28, 2019

7

841

On-the-spot genome analysis

The ability to read the genome—all the DNA of an organism—has vast potential to understand human health and disease.

Biotechnology

Mar 13, 2019

0

6

Scientists have tracked down an elusive 'tangled knot' of DNA

It's DNA, but not as we know it. In a world first, Australian researchers have identified a new DNA structure—called the i-motif—inside cells. A twisted 'knot' of DNA, the i-motif has never before been directly seen inside ...

Biochemistry

Apr 23, 2018

1

267

page 1 from 2