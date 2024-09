The Vrije Universiteit Brussel (English: Free University of Brussels; abbreviated VUB) is a Dutch and English-speaking research university located in Brussels, Belgium. It has four campuses: Brussels Humanities, Science and Engineering Campus (in Elsene), Brussels Health Campus (in Jette), Brussels Technology Campus (in Anderlecht) and Brussels Photonics Campus (in Gooik).

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

