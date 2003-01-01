The Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research is a Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The lab is working at the forefront of basic, translational, and clinical science with a focus on cancer, AIDS, and infectious disease. We operate in the public interest as a shared national resource, and collaborate with public and private partners to discover, to innovate, and to improve human health.

Address P.O. Box B Frederick, MD 21702-1201 Website https://frederick.cancer.gov/

Subscribe to rss feed