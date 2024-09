The Fraunhofer IPMS is dedicated to applied research and development at the highest international level in the fields of photonic microsystems, microsystems technologies, nanoelectronic technologies and wireless microsystems. Innovative processes and products which are based upon our various technologies can be found in all large markets – such as information and communication technologies, consumer products, automobile technology, semiconductor technology, measurement and medical technology.

Address Maria-Reiche-Str. 2 01109 Dresden Germany Website http://www.ipms.fraunhofer.de

