The Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech) traces its roots to the Brevard Engineering College established in 1958 to assist the space program at Cape Canaveral Florida. It was an opportunity to provide support and education for NASA scientists, engineers and technicians during the infancy of the space program in the USA. The name change to Florida Tech occurred in 1966. Today Florida Tech is a leading research, education and technology center located in Melbourne, Florida. Florida Tech's student body is around 6500 and primarily focuses on science, engineering, biomedical and technology areas of study. The Harris Center for Science and Engineering Center will begin construction in 2009 and the Scott Center for Autism Treatment has recently broke ground and will be up and running soon. The Ruth Funk Center for Textile Design is in the construction phase in part due to a generous gift by Ruth Funk.

Address 150 W. University Blvd. Melbourne, FL 32901 Website http://www.fit.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida_Institute_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

