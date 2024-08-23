The Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech) traces its roots to the Brevard Engineering College established in 1958 to assist the space program at Cape Canaveral Florida. It was an opportunity to provide support and education for NASA scientists, engineers and technicians during the infancy of the space program in the USA. The name change to Florida Tech occurred in 1966. Today Florida Tech is a leading research, education and technology center located in Melbourne, Florida. Florida Tech's student body is around 6500 and primarily focuses on science, engineering, biomedical and technology areas of study. The Harris Center for Science and Engineering Center will begin construction in 2009 and the Scott Center for Autism Treatment has recently broke ground and will be up and running soon. The Ruth Funk Center for Textile Design is in the construction phase in part due to a generous gift by Ruth Funk.

Address
150 W. University Blvd. Melbourne, FL 32901
Website
http://www.fit.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida_Institute_of_Technology

Astrobiologist explores likelihood of life originating on Earth

Florida Tech astrobiologist Manasvi Lingam has asked life's biggest questions from a young age. Though he can't recall his exact queries, he says his interests were perfectly consistent with those of other children: dinosaurs ...

Astrobiology

Aug 23, 2024

Study shows a decrease in Indian Ocean cyclones

While the threat of tropical cyclones increases around the world, a new study published in Nature Communications shows one area experienced a significant decline in cyclone activity. But, with recent changes in climatic patterns ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 31, 2023

New paper investigates exoplanet climates

Inspired by the Milankovitch cycles that play a role in Earth's climate over time, new research at Florida Tech examines how these recurring orbital movements may affect the climate of exoplanets.

Astronomy

Mar 29, 2023

Study shows tropical reefs grow faster in cooler waters

For thousands of years, cold waters in tropical upwelling zones have hindered the growth and survival of coral species which thrived in warm seas. New research from Florida Tech shows that corals living in cooler waters are ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 7, 2023

