The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is comprised of 21 individual member societies that share a common purpose for medical research and biological studies. The FASEB acts as an advocate and umbrella organization for presenting conferences, interacting with government, publishing work in progress and peer-review studies. FASEB was established in 1912 with only three societies and has grown in scope and member numbers steadily over the years.
- Address
- 9650 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, Maryland 20814
- Website
- http://www.faseb.org/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federation_of_American_Societies_for_Experimental_Biology
