The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is comprised of 21 individual member societies that share a common purpose for medical research and biological studies. The FASEB acts as an advocate and umbrella organization for presenting conferences, interacting with government, publishing work in progress and peer-review studies. FASEB was established in 1912 with only three societies and has grown in scope and member numbers steadily over the years.

Address 9650 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 Website http://www.faseb.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federation_of_American_Societies_for_Experimental_Biology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

