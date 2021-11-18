The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is comprised of 21 individual member societies that share a common purpose for medical research and biological studies. The FASEB acts as an advocate and umbrella organization for presenting conferences, interacting with government, publishing work in progress and peer-review studies. FASEB was established in 1912 with only three societies and has grown in scope and member numbers steadily over the years.

Address
9650 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, Maryland 20814
Website
http://www.faseb.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federation_of_American_Societies_for_Experimental_Biology

Superfood for Mesozoic herbivores?

The long-necked, big bodied sauropod dinosaurs comprise some of the largest terrestrial vertebrates to walk the earth. These behemoths were herbivores that survived solely on plant material. There has been long speculation ...

Archaeology

Nov 8, 2019

Mice display altered immune system following spaceflight

New research published in The FASEB Journal brings to light new information regarding the increased susceptibility of mice to infection during spaceflight. Based on examinations of mice that had been on board the Bion-M1 ...

Space Exploration

Dec 6, 2018

FASEB issues recommendations on reproducibility

On January 14, the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) issued Enhancing Research Reproducibility, a set of recommendations aimed to promote the reproducibility and transparency of biomedical ...

Other

Jan 14, 2016

