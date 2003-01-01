The Faculty of Sciences of the University of Porto (FCUP) is one of the oldest and largest organic units of the University of Porto, recognised as one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in Europe. FCUP aims to generate and disseminate knowledge in Science and Technology through the more than 70 degree programmes it teaches, seeking to respond to the major challenges facing global society. It positions itself as a Higher Education Institution of excellence, both in the Exact and Natural Sciences and in their technological applications, providing multidisciplinary knowledge that combines an interest in discovery with academic rigour and technological pragmatism.

Address Rua do Campo Alegre, s/n, 4169-007 Porto, Portugal Website http://www.fc.up.pt

