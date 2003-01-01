The European Institute for Biomedical Imaging Research (EIBIR) is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2006 by the European Society of Radiology (ESR), dedicated to the coordination of research. EIBIR coordinates and supports the development of biomedical imaging technologies and the dissemination of knowledge with the ultimate goal of improving the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease.

Address EIBIR gemeinnützige GmbH Neutorgasse 9 1010 Vienna Austria Website http://www.eibir.org/

