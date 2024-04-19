The European Geosciences Union (or EGU) is an interdisciplinary non-profit learned society open to individuals who are professionally engaged in or associated with geosciences, planetary and space sciences, and related studies.The mission statement of the EGU is "Dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in the geosciences and the planetary and space sciences for the benefit of humanity." The objectives of the EGU are the promotion of The EGU was established by the merger of the European Geophysical Society (EGS) and the European Union of Geosciences (EUG) on 7 September 2002. The EGU publishes several peer-reviewed scientific journals and book series, including Advances in Geosciences, Annales Geophysicae, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, Biogeosciences, Climate of the Past, eEarth, Geoscientific Model Development, Hydrology and Earth System Sciences, Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, Nonlinear Processes in Geophysics, Ocean Science, The Cryosphere, and the Stephan Mueller Special Publication Series. Most of these publications are open-access.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

