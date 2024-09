Effat University is a private non-profit institution of higher education for women in Saudi Arabia, operating under the umbrella of King Faisal Charitable Foundation. On 30 January 2009, Effat College became Effat University

Address 8482 Qasr Khuzam, Al-Nazlah Al-Yamaniyah, Jeddah 22332, Saudi Arabia Website https://www.effatuniversity.edu.sa/

