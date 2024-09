Edelman Public Relations, (Edelman) is a private public relations firm founded in 1952. Today, Edelman has a global reach with offices and employees world-wide. Edelman represents numerous Fortune 500 companies, countries and public entities. Edelman has over 54 offices and employes more than 3300 public relations representatives and corporate managers.

Address 200 East Randolph Street 63rd Floor Chicago, IL 60601 Website http://www.edelman.com/index_afterLAOY09.asp Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edelman_(firm)

