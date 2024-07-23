Duke University Medical Center, (Duke Medicine) conceptually integrates the Duke University Health Center, the Duke University School of Medicine, and the Duke School of Nursing. Duke Medicine is noted for exceptional research, professional training and patient care. Duke Medicine emphasizes rapid translation of breakthrough medical treatments and technologies discoveries. Duke geneticists developed a three-minute screening test of 30 known metabolic diseases for newborns. Duke University Medical Center is ranked in the top eight of comparable university based medical centers. The Center has nearly 1600 professional degree students in various programs and 944 Graduate Medical Education residents and fellows. U.S. News and World Report placed Duke on its Honor Roll of teaching hospitals for patient care and training.

Address 2200 W. Main St., Suite 910-B, Durham, NC 27705, USA Website http://medschool.duke.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duke_University_Medical_Center#Duke_University_Hospital

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

