Dublin City University (abbreviated as DCU) (Irish: Ollscoil Chathair Bhaile Átha Cliath) is a university situated between Glasnevin, Santry, Ballymun and Whitehall on the Northside of Dublin in Ireland. Created as the National Institute for Higher Education, Dublin in 1975, it enrolled its first students in 1980 and was elevated to university status (along with the University of Limerick) in 1989 by statute.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed