Diamond Light Source is the UK's national synchrotron science facility, located at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire. By accelerating electrons to near light-speed, Diamond generates brilliant beams of light from infra-red to X-rays which are used for academic and industry research and development across a range of scientific disciplines including structural biology, physics, chemistry, materials science, engineering, earth and environmental sciences.

Address Diamond House Harwell Science and Innovation Campus Didcot Oxfordshire OX11 0DE Website http://www.diamond.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diamond_Light_Source

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

