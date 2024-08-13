Diamond Light Source is the UK's national synchrotron science facility, located at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire. By accelerating electrons to near light-speed, Diamond generates brilliant beams of light from infra-red to X-rays which are used for academic and industry research and development across a range of scientific disciplines including structural biology, physics, chemistry, materials science, engineering, earth and environmental sciences.
- Address
- Diamond House
Harwell Science and Innovation Campus
Didcot
Oxfordshire
OX11 0DE
- Website
- http://www.diamond.ac.uk/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diamond_Light_Source
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed