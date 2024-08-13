Diamond Light Source is the UK's national synchrotron science facility, located at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire. By accelerating electrons to near light-speed, Diamond generates brilliant beams of light from infra-red to X-rays which are used for academic and industry research and development across a range of scientific disciplines including structural biology, physics, chemistry, materials science, engineering, earth and environmental sciences.

Address
Diamond House Harwell Science and Innovation Campus Didcot Oxfordshire OX11 0DE
Website
http://www.diamond.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diamond_Light_Source

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Diamond Light Source

The effect of additives on calcium carbonate crystallization

Results of a large-scale innovative Citizen Science experiment called Project M, which involved more than 1,000 scientists, 800 samples and 110 U.K. secondary schools in a huge experiment, were published in the journal CrystEngComm.

Analytical Chemistry

Jan 29, 2024

0

9

page 1 from 11