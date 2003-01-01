Dartmouth Medical School, (DMS) was founded in 1797 and is part of Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. Today DMS has approximately 620 students and is a constituent part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center which includes the Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital teaching hospital and biomedical research labs. Dartmouth is ranked as a top-tier Ivy League medical school and offers medical degrees, master's degrees and PhDs.

Address 1 Rope Ferry Road • Hanover, NH 03755-1404 Website http://dms.dartmouth.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dartmouth_Medical_School

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

