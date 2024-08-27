Dartmouth College is a private, Ivy League university in Hanover, New Hampshire, United States. The institution comprises a liberal arts college, Dartmouth Medical School, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business, as well as 19 graduate programs in the arts and sciences. Incorporated as "Trustees of Dartmouth College," it is one of the nine Colonial Colleges founded before the American Revolution. With an undergraduate enrollment of 4,248 and a total student enrollment of 6,141, Dartmouth is the smallest school in the Ivy League.

Address Hanover, New Hampshire, United States of America 03755 Website http://www.dartmouth.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dartmouth_College

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

