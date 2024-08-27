Dartmouth College is a private, Ivy League university in Hanover, New Hampshire, United States. The institution comprises a liberal arts college, Dartmouth Medical School, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business, as well as 19 graduate programs in the arts and sciences. Incorporated as "Trustees of Dartmouth College," it is one of the nine Colonial Colleges founded before the American Revolution. With an undergraduate enrollment of 4,248 and a total student enrollment of 6,141, Dartmouth is the smallest school in the Ivy League.

Address
Hanover, New Hampshire, United States of America 03755
Website
http://www.dartmouth.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dartmouth_College

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Dartmouth College

Ice caps on Mars offer clues to ancient climates

As a first-year master's student in the Department of Earth Sciences, Katherine Lutz became fascinated by satellite images of Mars that showed spiraling shapes swirling across the planet's polar ice caps.

Planetary Sciences

Aug 27, 2024

0

28

New technology uses light to engrave erasable 3D images

Imagine if physicians could capture three-dimensional projections of medical scans, suspending them inside an acrylic cube to create a hand-held reproduction of a patient's heart, brain, kidneys, or other organs. Then, when ...

Polymers

Aug 9, 2024

0

46

Social rank may determine if animals live fast, die young

Anyone who has picnicked on the beach has experienced the unpleasant crunch of a sandwich with a surprise helping of sand. But for primates, the tolerance for sand may depend on whether their energy is better spent reproducing ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 7, 2024

0

16

Why the US food system needs agroecology

Agroecology—a science, practice, and movement that seeks social, political, economic, and environmental sustainability in the global food system—is gaining momentum in the U.S., according to a new Dartmouth-led commentary ...

Ecology

Jul 5, 2024

0

6

Improving soil health yields unexpected benefits for farmers

In the U.S., as farmers wrestle with extreme heat and drought, heavy rainfall and flooding, and erosion—all factors of climate change which can take a toll on crops—there's been a lot of buzz over regenerative agriculture ...

Agriculture

Jun 15, 2024

0

44

