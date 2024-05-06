Dalhousie University (commonly known as Dalhousie or Dal) is a public research university located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The first inception of the university pre-dates the founding of Canada by 48 years The university is made up of three campuses which make up 32 hectares (79 acres) all within the Halifax Peninsula and near the Halifax Harbour. Dalhousie offers more than 3,700 courses and 180 degree programs, all of which is organized between the eleven undergraduate, graduate, and professional faculties and schools of the university. Dalhousie University was first established as a non-sectarian college in 1818 by the Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia, George Ramsay, 9th Earl of Dalhousie, whom the university was named after. However, the college had not operated its first class until 1838, with the operation of the college itself being only intermittent due to financial difficulties early in its history. Reopening for the third time in 1863, Dalhousie was reorganized by a legislative act, which also brought upon the school's first name change to The Governors of Dalhousie College and University.

Address 6299 South Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada Website http://www.dal.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dalhousie_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed