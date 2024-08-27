The College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign stands at the forefront of innovation and impact through cutting-edge research, transformative education, and collaborative outreach. Home to Illinois Extension, we are catalysts for economic and community development in Illinois and beyond. Our top-ranked academic programs, designed to foster global leadership and scholarly excellence, empower the next generation of leaders to shape a more sustainable and equitable future. Together, we champion robust food systems, nurture thriving families and communities, and steward a healthy planet.

Address 1301 W Gregory Urbana, IL 61801 Website https://aces.illinois.edu/

