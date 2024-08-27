The College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign stands at the forefront of innovation and impact through cutting-edge research, transformative education, and collaborative outreach. Home to Illinois Extension, we are catalysts for economic and community development in Illinois and beyond. Our top-ranked academic programs, designed to foster global leadership and scholarly excellence, empower the next generation of leaders to shape a more sustainable and equitable future. Together, we champion robust food systems, nurture thriving families and communities, and steward a healthy planet.

Address
1301 W Gregory Urbana, IL 61801
Website
https://aces.illinois.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed

College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Researchers develop index to quantify circular bioeconomy

As the world faces the challenges of mitigating climate change and providing resources for a growing population, there is increasing focus on developing circular economies for sustainable production. But to evaluate strategies ...

Environment

Aug 19, 2024

0

28

A 'thank you' goes a long way in family relationships

You've probably heard that cultivating gratitude can boost your happiness. But in marriage and families, it's not just about being more grateful for your loved ones—it's also important to feel appreciated by them. Researchers ...

Social Sciences

Aug 8, 2024

0

0

page 1 from 1