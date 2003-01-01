Children's National Hospital (formerly Children's National Health System, DC Children's Hospital, Children's National Medical Center) is a children's hospital in Washington, D.C. Ranked among the top 6 children's hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, and located just north of the McMillan Reservoir and Howard University, it shares grounds with Washington Hospital Center, National Rehabilitation Hospital, and the DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Kurt Newman, M.D., has served as the president and chief executive officer of Children's National since 2011. Children's National is a not-for-profit institution that performs more than 450,000 visits each year. Featuring 323 beds and a Level IV NICU, Children's National is the regional referral center for pediatric emergency, trauma, cancer, cardiac and critical care as well as neonatology, orthopaedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed